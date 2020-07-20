Sections
No more lockdowns in Pune: district collector

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 22:15 IST

By Abhay Khairnar,

No more lockdowns in Pune after July 23, said Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram at the weekly online media briefing on Monday, where the top guns of the district’s Covid-19 fight were present.

“The people do not want it, so the district administration will come up with other measures to avoid crowds,” the collector explained.

Pune is in the second phase of a 10-day lockdown, scheduled to end on July 23.

Naval Kishore Ram said, “To avoid crowds, some innovative measures will be introduced. On weekends people rush for shopping, which can be avoided; restrictions on the number of people attending events, like marriages, will be introduced.”



The collector added that there would, however, be strict guidelines for containment zones.

Divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar and police commissioner K Venkatesham, apart from the collector, were present at the briefing.

