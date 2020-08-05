Sections
Home / Pune News / No water cut in Pune until after the Ganesh festival

No water cut in Pune until after the Ganesh festival

Last year almost all the four dams including Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar were full but this year hardly there is 37 per cent storage

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 16:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

As the water storage in dams came down in comparison to the previous year, the irrigation department requested the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to introduce a water cut. (HT File Photo)

Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol announced that there will be no water cut in the city until after the Ganesh festival.

As the water storage in dams came down in comparison to the previous year, the irrigation department requested the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to introduce a water cut.

Last year, in the first week of August the water level in four dams that provide drinking water to the city was 98 per cent. Almost all the four dams including Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar were full but this year hardly there is 37 per cent storage.

Mohol said, “I took a review of the water storage. It is raining now in the catchment areas of the dams. It is expected that the dams would get enough water in the coming days. The festival season is ahead. Ganesh festival is important so it has been decided to not introduce any cut as yet.”



Mohol said, “After the Ganesh festival, the PMC would take a review meeting and take a call whether there is a need to introduce water cuts. We are hoping for better rains in the coming days and there might not be a need to introduce the cut in the future. But one thing is clear that we need to use water carefully.”

