No water cuts in the city for now; dams at 31.27% capacity

Lack of consistent rains in July has led to water storage in the four dams that service Pune – Panshet, Warasgaon, Khadakvasla and Temghar - to its lowest level in the last three years for this time of the year.

So far, the four dams are at 31.27 per cent capacity, while on the same date in 2019 and 2018, it was 88.0725 per cent and 86.1275 per cent, respectively.

The dam stock has raised concerns about water cuts in the city, although Pune Municipal Corporation has said there will be no cuts to water supply.

“There are no such plans for water cuts right now. One should not panic as the monsoon will be very good in the coming days. After the second week of August it is forecast to rain heavily,” said Aniruddha Pawaskar, superintending engineer, water supply and pumping department.

Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol said he will conduct a meeting with the PMC water department to know the details about water storage on Tuesday.

“Every year in June and July, catchment areas are expected to receive good rains, but this time, rains were not as heavy as compared to the past couple of years. Good rains are expected in August,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of India Meteorological Department, Pune.

On Sunday as well, Pune did received sporadic rains with the maximum temperature at 31.1 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature at 21.6 degrees Celsius.

“In case it does not rain for one more month then there can be a discussion on water cuts, but the India Meteorological Department has confirmed there is nothing to worry about,” added Pawaskar.

Since the last few days, the maximum temperature has been above 30 degrees Celsius giving people a pinch of summer in the monsoon season.

The IMD has forecast moderate to isolated heavy rains in the city from August 3-5. The ghat regions will continue to receive heavy rains.