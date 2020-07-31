No weekend lockdown until P1 and P2 rule intact: Rao

The district administration will not be enforcing the weekend lockdown demanded by traders in the city until the P1, P2 rule is intact, according to newly appointed divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao.

As per the state government’s guidelines, shops are allowed to open as per the P1 and P2 rule in Pune.

The PMC order on P1, P2 rule that has been enforced states, on even dates shops on one side of the road will be open while those on the other side will be operational on odd days.

Rao said, “Right now we do not have any plan to introduce lockdown two days a week. It was demanded from the traders to introduce lockdown two days in a week. But as the existing P1 and P2 rule is enforced, the district administration does not have any plan to introduce the lockdown.”

According to Rao, the new guidelines for Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad will be the same as the state government’s guidelines.”

While responding about jumbo facilities in the city, Rao said, “Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked to erect jumbo facilities on an urgent basis. We are issuing the work order by late night on Friday or on Saturday morning.”

Two jumbo hospitals at COEP and AISSM

Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao said, “Places have been finalised for jumbo facilities. They would come at College of Engineering Pune’s campus and another one is at AISSM college premises. These facilities would get ready by August 20. Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation will have a jumbo facility as well.”