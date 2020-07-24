Sections
Home / Pune News / Non-essential shops in Pimpri-Chinhwad to stay open from 9am to 5pm on odd-even basis

Non-essential shops in Pimpri-Chinhwad to stay open from 9am to 5pm on odd-even basis

The order by Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation states that if people do not follow social distancing rules then shops in non-containment zones will close down completely

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 16:24 IST

By Jigar Hindocha, Hinudstan Times Pune

A woman wears a mask as she walks past a closed shutter of a shop that displays lock at Kasba Peth in Pune. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

In Pimpri-Chinchwad non-essential shops will remain open from 9am to 5pm on odd and even formula in non-containment zones from Friday.

The area was under lockdown from July 14-July 23.

According to new orders issued by Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, the shops on the right side of the roads will remain open on even dates while shops on the left side will remain open on odd dates.

The order also states that if people do not follow social distancing rules then shops will close down completely.



Medical shops, home delivery of foods and e-commerce services will be allowed to function from 8 am to 10 pm. The passes issued by PCMC will be valid for people till July 31.

The tea shops which were open before July 14 have been ordered to shut down along with paan shops.

Manufacturing industries and IT companies have been permitted to function with 50 per cent of staff while all the government offices will be continuing working with 15 per cent staff. While it is compulsory to have 6 feet distance between two workers in shops.

In the containment zone, medical stores, banks, milk, vegetable, fruit shops and chicken and mutton shops will be allowed to function from 10 am to 2 pm.

PCMC police will continue to take strict action against people who will be not wearing face masks in public places and fine on spitting will also continue.

The civic body has also appealed to industries to continue work from home for whomsoever it is possible.

The action will be taken against people under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code who do not follow the guidelines. These orders will stay intact until the PCMC civic body issues next orders.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Defer Maharashtra UG medical exams, start new academic year: Minister Amit Deshmukh
Jul 24, 2020 17:06 IST
Ankur Rathee travelled 4,500 kms across US to propose to Anuja Joshi
Jul 24, 2020 17:06 IST
Palermo Open to mark the return of tennis
Jul 24, 2020 17:04 IST
Meet Josh Hartnett, who turned down Superman, Batman, Spider-Man
Jul 24, 2020 17:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.