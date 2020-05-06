Sections
Home / Pune News / Non-essential shops to be open in Pune for 12 hours from 7am: PMC chief Gaikwad

Non-essential shops to be open in Pune for 12 hours from 7am: PMC chief Gaikwad

After multiple orders leading to confusion, Pune municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad issued a fresh notification on Wednesday allowing non-essential standalone shops to open between 7am and 7 pm...

Updated: May 06, 2020 20:47 IST

By Yogesh Joshi,

After multiple orders leading to confusion, Pune municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad issued a fresh notification on Wednesday allowing non-essential standalone shops to open between 7am and 7 pm from Thursday in areas other than containment zones of the city.

The PMC, as per the new order applicable till May 17, has categorised a list of shops to be open on each day in order to avoid sudden rush. The move comes after district collector Naval Kishore Ram allowed sale of petrol and diesel to everyone between 7am and 7 pm. The order stated five non-essential standalone shops on a particular road or lane within a distance of one kilometre will be allowed to remain open .

In the earlier orders, PMC had allowed the shops selling non-essential commodities in the non-containment zones from 10am to 6pm though police on the ground did not allow stores to operate due to lack of clarity.

In his order, Gaikwad has allowed shops involved in selling and repair of electronic gadgets, mobile phones to be opened on Monday, Thursday and Friday while hardware, plumbing, construction and cloth stores along with vehicle garages will be allowed to open on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.



“Five shops selling non-essential commodities on a particular road or lane in the distance of one kilometre will be allowed to remain open on one particular day and on the next day, other five shops will be given permission to function,” said Gaikwad.

As far as containment zones are concerned, no relaxations has been offered to any other shops other than essential commodities, vegetable and milk centres which will be allowed to remain open between 10am and 2pm.

Gaikwad while using his powers vested in him by the state government has issued fresh guidelines to avoid confusion caused during the past two days. Gaikwad had earlier reduced Pune’s containment zones to three per cent out of total of 330 sqkm area of city limits.

Meanwhile the district collector Naval Kishore Ram has said liquor shops within 500 metres of containment zones will not be allowed to operate.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Have to get used to the virus, expect flights to start soon’: Hardeep Puri
May 06, 2020 21:10 IST
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was hiding in south Kashmir bunker; killed in overnight op
May 06, 2020 20:57 IST
‘Significant evidence’ but no ‘certainty’ virus from Wuhan lab:Mike Pompeo
May 06, 2020 20:52 IST
LIVE: Mumbai Covid-19 cases cross 10,000-mark with 769 new additions
May 06, 2020 21:06 IST

latest news

Covid-19 lockdown hits college affiliation work at Panjab University
May 06, 2020 21:08 IST
Good news: After steady rise, no fresh case in Ludhiana
May 06, 2020 21:08 IST
CR transports 1 lakh masks from Mumbai to Telangana
May 06, 2020 21:08 IST
Elon Musk names his newborn X Æ A-12. Tweeple can’t keep calm
May 06, 2020 21:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.