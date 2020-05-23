Sections
Home / Pune News / Normalcy after weeks in red-zone-free areas in Pune

Normalcy after weeks in red-zone-free areas in Pune

24 micro-containment areas have been expunged from red-zone in the city.

Updated: May 23, 2020 17:03 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Many vehicles seen on Satara road in Pune on Friday. (RAHUL RAUT/HT)

PUNE: For 24 micro-containment areas which have been expunged from the red-zone, life is slowly returning to normal. Citizens from these areas in Pune that were under strict restrictions earlier have taken a breath of respite. Pune municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad revised the red zone list in the city after areas that were designated as red zone did not report any new cases.

Bhaiya Jagtap, corporator who represents Vadgaonsheri area said that three areas from his ward were deleted from the red-zone list.

“Earlier, there were many restrictions but people co-operated a lot which helped in containing Covid-19 in Ganeshnagar, Ramnagar areas, which is mainly known as Tempo Chowk,” Jagtap said.

The following areas have been removed from red-zone, Parvati chawl survey number 52, Indiranagar slum near Neelayam cinema, Kondwa Budruk Naughting Hill Society, Holewasti in Undri, Ambamata temple area in Katraj, Shivatara building Kothrud, Chandragupta society in Kothrud, Ghorpadi, Balajinagar, Vikasnagar, Dhankawadi, Gulabnagar, Chaitnyanagar, Ganeshnagar, Ramnagar in Vadgaonsheri, Kalwadwasti in Lohegaon, Tadigutta at Yerwada, Phulengar at Alandi road, Jadhav Vasti at Kalas, Na ta Wadi at Shivajinagar area behind Congress bhavan, Vetalnagar in Hadapsar, and Handewadi Road.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Gambhir had huge talent but couldn’t control his anger: Ex-chief selector
May 23, 2020 17:32 IST
22 of 76 Haryana natives deported from US test corona-positive: Minister Vij
May 23, 2020 17:28 IST
Goa seeks ICMR nod to conduct antibody tests on arriving air passengers
May 23, 2020 17:31 IST
Former England captain narrates experience of watching IPL match with SRK
May 23, 2020 17:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.