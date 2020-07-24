Sections
Home / Pune News / Number of critical patients in Pune likely to touch 3,000 by July-end: Saurabh Rao

Number of critical patients in Pune likely to touch 3,000 by July-end: Saurabh Rao

As on July 22, Pune health department reported 609 critical patients with many complaining shortage of ICU beds

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 16:22 IST

By Abhay Khairnar, Hinudstan Times Pune

Healthcare workers register names of people for Covid-19 testing, at Sane Guruji Smarak, at Sinhagad road. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

The district administration is taking steps to strengthen the medical infrastructure as it estimates 3,000 Covid-19 critical patients in the city will need ICU, oxygen support and ventilator beds by the end of July.

Saurabh Rao, IAS officer on special duty for the administration’s response in fighting Covid-19, said, “As per the rise in positive cases in the city, the projections are that there would be 27,000 cases by the end of July. Hence, the need to have at least 3,000 more beds with ICU, oxygen support and ventilator supports to handle critical patients.”

As on July 22, Pune health department reported 609 critical patients with many complaining shortage of ICU beds. The city has witnessed patients succumbing to infection for want of beds.

As per the PMC records, number of critical patients on June 1 was 174 while the figure touched 347 on July 1.



The senior official held a meeting with private hospitals on Thursday and said that the latter have been roped in to address the situation.

Rao said, “Private hospitals have accepted our request to convert deluxe and semi-deluxe rooms to accommodate more beds. Hence, one bed has been added to single-bed deluxe rooms and more beds have been put in semi-deluxe rooms.”

Private hospitals have also agreed to admit patients despite bed shortage.

Rao said, “Hospitals will not refuse patients for lack of vacant beds in ICU. Critical cases will be provided immediate treatment with whatever facility available before checking for bed vacancy on real-time dashboard and informing the patients’ relatives.”

The state official said that the administration will create a jumbo medical facility and expression of interest has been invited from Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA). The facility is expected to be ready in 15 days after issuing the work order.

Convert pvt vehicles into ambulances

District collector Naval Kishore Ram said that the administration will acquire 500 private vehicles and convert it into ambulances. The step has been taken to check the surge in positive cases in the city.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Defer Maharashtra UG medical exams, start new academic year: Minister Amit Deshmukh
Jul 24, 2020 17:06 IST
Ankur Rathee travelled 4,500 kms across US to propose to Anuja Joshi
Jul 24, 2020 17:06 IST
Palermo Open to mark the return of tennis
Jul 24, 2020 17:04 IST
Meet Josh Hartnett, who turned down Superman, Batman, Spider-Man
Jul 24, 2020 17:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.