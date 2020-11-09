Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / October 2020 records warmest nights in the last 50 years

October 2020 records warmest nights in the last 50 years

Average minimum temperature recorded in India in October 2020 was 21.9 degrees Celsius.

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 17:06 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar, Hindustan Times Pune

According to IMD report, October 2020 was the third warmest since 1971 with a mean temperature of 27 degrees Celsius. The last highest night temperature was recorded in 2015 followed by 2017 for the same period, the report stated. (HT PHOTO)

The month of October 2020 recorded the warmest nights in the last fifty years, according to a monthly weather review released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on November 5.

The average minimum temperature recorded in India in October 2020 was 21.9 degrees Celsius.

According to the report, October 2020 was also the third warmest since 1971 with a mean temperature of 27 degrees Celsius. The last highest night temperature was recorded in 2015 followed by 2017 for the same period, the report stated.

The report specifically highlighted the characteristics of temperatures of October 2020 stating that it is the transitional month of temperature when the variation of both maximum and minimum temperature is monitored for providing guidance to various users. The mean minimum, maximum and average temperature for the country as a whole during October 2020 was 21.90 degrees Celsius, 32.0 degrees Celsius and 27.0 degrees Celsius respectively.



IMD chief Anupam Kashyapi chose not to comment on the report. The IMD has prepared the report for analysis of temperatures.

The mean minimum, maximum and average temperature over Northwest India as a whole during the same period was 16.43 degrees Celsius, 31.07 degrees Celsius and 24.15 degrees Celsius respectively.

Although all India average minimum temperature was on a record high, however in Northwest India, the temperature was below normal. However, the national capital region and adjoining areas of Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan recorded lower temperature during the same period. Temperatures records over New Delhi (Safdarjung) for the month of October 2020 and comparison with data since 1951 shows that it recorded the lowest monthly mean minimum temperature (MMT) during October 2020 (17.2 º C) after October 1962 (16.9 º C).

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment to suicide case
Nov 09, 2020 15:25 IST
India, Maldives discuss ways to boost economic recovery
Nov 09, 2020 16:26 IST
Virat Kohli to return from Australia after first Test: BCCI
Nov 09, 2020 17:09 IST
EC increases vote-counting stations in Bihar to ensure social distancing
Nov 09, 2020 15:01 IST

latest news

Former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil joins Congress in Tamil Nadu
Nov 09, 2020 17:12 IST
Aahana Kumra paints autumn pastel in a cream yellow kurta-jacket set
Nov 09, 2020 17:12 IST
Symptoms of eczema in children lessened by Vitamin D
Nov 09, 2020 17:10 IST
October 2020 records warmest nights in the last 50 years
Nov 09, 2020 17:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.