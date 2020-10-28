Official Secrets Act invoked against two for recording proceedings at Dehu road police station

Two men have been booked under the Official Secrets Act for recording audio and video at the Dehu road police station on Monday. The law is usually invoked in matters of crimes involving spying and espionage.

The two booked have been identified as Kailas Nathuram Chavan (32) and Tushar Chavan, both residents of Dehu road. “Both of them were recording the voice of a police staff member and shooting a video of the police station,” said police inspector Rajendra Rajmane who is incharge of the police station in the absence of senior police inspector Manish Kalyankar.

They had been called to the police station as a part of crime preventive action, according to the police. “It was part of the regular preventive action and one of them was called in order to take stock of the earlier cases against him. The other person had simply accompanied him,” said PI Rajmane.

The 32-year-old Kailas has a history of cases, including body offences and a case of sexual harassment, registered against him.

A case under Sections 3 and 7 of the Official Secrets Act along with Section 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Dehu road police station. The sections of the act which were invoked - 3 and 7 - deal with serious cases of spying and interference with officers of police or armed forces.

Section 3 is defined as penalties for spying and invites imprisonment of 3-14 years upon conviction while Section 7 is defined as interfering with officers of the police or members of the armed forces of the Union and invites imprisonment upto three years and/or fine upon conviction.