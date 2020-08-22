Sections
On eve of Ganesh Chaturthi, social distancing, masks go for a toss in Pimpri market

On eve of Ganesh Chaturthi, social distancing, masks go for a toss in Pimpri market

A vendor selling artificial flowers said, lack of communication is one of the reasons, the mask is a liability

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 18:52 IST

By Jigar Hindocha, Hindustan Times Pune

Social distancing norms were completely ignored as road side vendors sold artificial flowers ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi at Karachi Chowk in Pimpri. (HT PHOTO)

The roadside vendors in Pimpri-Chinchwad were caught flouting social distancing rules and not wearing masks while selling decorative goods ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi.

When an HT reporter visited the Pimpri market at 11.30am on Friday, 90 per cent of road side vendors were without masks on Karachi road.

“Our health department has appointed teams which keeps watch on such people. The team is regularly conducting an inquiry, once they are caught, inquiries are done against them,” said Anna Bodade, assistant Pimpri -Chinchwad municipal commissioner.

A vendor selling artificial flowers said, lack of communication is one of the reasons, the mask is a liability.



“We cannot properly communicate with the buyers, have to repeat the sentences or shout if I continue wearing a mask while selling goods,” said Rajlaxmi Dunga who was selling artificial flowers with her family members.

Shop owners in Pimpri market were wearing masks and following social distancing norms.

“You will not see any shopkeepers on Karachi road without masks while doing business. It is just roadside vendors who come with their goods, sell it and go away,” said Milind Chawla, who runs a cloth shop in the market.

Many vegetable vendors were also caught flouting rules of social distancing and not wearing masks.

“Our teams also fine them when they are caught and every day we are getting such cases,” said Bodade.

Few buyers objected while some continued without bothering about social distancing norms.

“It has become a routine; these people do not listen. It is better we only take more precautions while purchasing goods from them,” said Manas Lad, who was buying artificial flowers in Pimpri.

“If a vendor is not wearing a mask, I avoid buying vegetables from them,” said Jyoti Belsare, who was buying vegetables and fruits at the Pimpri Market on Friday.

