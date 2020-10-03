Sections
Home / Pune News / One arrested for illegal possession of firearm

One arrested for illegal possession of firearm

The accused has been identified as Siddesh Dayanad Kamble (20), a resident of Chikahli.

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 17:26 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar, Hindustan Times Pune

The pistol has been estimated to be worth ₹50 and a case under arms act has been lodged in connection with the incident. (REUTERS)

The crime branch sleuths of Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate have arrested a youth on charges of illegally possessing a firearm on Thursday.

Besides, seizing the firearm, the sleuths have confiscated his bullets during the raid. The accused has been identified as Siddesh Dayanad Kamble (20), a resident of Chikahli.

Farouque Mulla, a police naik attached to the crime branch lodged an FIR in this case.

Acting on a tip-off that Kamble would be arriving in the area, a team of crime branch officials laid the trap and nabbed the accused.

The pistol has been estimated to be worth ₹50 and a case under arms act has been lodged in connection with the incident.

The crime branch has appealed to the citizen to provide them tip-off on such type of criminal elements operating in the area.

