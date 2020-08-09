Sections
Home / Pune News / One dead, 11 injured in cylinder blast in Maharashtra’s Dighi

The blast, which occurred at around 6:30 am, resulted in the death of 40-year-old Temkar while four other members of his family sustained injuries.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 14:24 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi, Hindustan Times Pune

The common wall between the two flats and the wall of another flat collapsed in the blast, causing injuries to 11 people. (HT Photo )

One person died and 11 were injured after a LPG cylinder exploded in a residential society at Mahadevnagar in Maharashtra’s Dighi on Sunday morning, police said.

Ten fire tenders were rushed to the Ashtavinayak Society to control the situation and rescue work was underway, according to the fire brigade officials of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

According to Police sub inspector Raviraj Kamble, who is investigating the case, the gas started leaking from flat number 102 belonging to Mahindra Surawade family in the morning. “The leaked gas reached Dnyaneshwar Temkar’s flat which has a common wall with Surawade’s flat. When a member of Temkar’s family lit the stove, it led to the explosion and subsequent fire there,” said Kamble.

The blast, which occurred at around 6:30 am, resulted in the death of 40-year-old Temkar while four other members of his family sustained injuries. The common wall between the two flats and the wall of another flat collapsed in the blast, causing injuries to seven others.



Fire brigade officials reached the spot at around 7 am, police said.

Among the injured are seven children while others are women and elders. They have been taken to the YCM Hospital for medical treatment after first aid was administered first by locals.

