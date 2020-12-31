One killed, another injured after three on a bike ram into divider

Pune: One of three inebriated men riding on one motorbike, late on Tuesday, was killed after the rider lost control and rammed the vehicle into a divider along the Nashik-Pune road.

The deceased has been identified as Devashish Panda (27), while the injured, who is also a complainant in the case, has been identified as Anil Devendra Mishra (27).

The accused, who is also injured, has been identified as Pankaj Bihari, in his late 20s, who suffered grievous injuries and is undergoing treatment at the Aditya Birla hospital.

“The accused is unconscious and the injured has already left. So we are not able to verify many of their personal details yet. These are all educated people. We are unaware of their qualifications, but they worked at a private company in Chakan,” said assistant inspector Suresh Yemgar, of Mhalunge police outpost, who is investigating the case.

The incident happened after 11pm on Tuesday when the three were riding on a bike along the Nashik-Pune highway.

The deceased man, Panda and the injured complainant, Mishra, are from Odisha and the injured man has left along with the mortal remains of the deceased man.

The three worked in an automobile parts-related company in Chakan and lived near their workplace in Khed.

“They started on the bike and were planning to catch a bus off the highway. The bike belonged to the one who is currently unconscious,” said API Yemgar.

A case under Sections 279, 338, 304(b) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 184 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Chakan police station.