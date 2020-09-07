One person killed, four injured as retired cop rams car into puncture shop in Balewadi

“He is under arrest and is a retired police inspector. He was in the social security branch,” said senior police inspector Anil Shewale of Chatuhshrungi police station. (HT PHOTO)

One person died and four others were injured after a retired police officer rammed his vehicle into them in Balewadi on Sunday afternoon. The retired officer has been identified as police inspector (PI) Sanjay Vamanrao Nikam (58) and has been booked for drink driving.

Nikam was caught by bystanders before the police was informed about the incident. The deceased has been identified as Santosh Bansi Rathod (35) a resident of Kalewadi, Pune, who was waiting outside a puncture shop to get a tyre fixed, when the retired officer rammed into the shop.

The retired PI was driving a white Volkswagen Polo registered in Pimpri-Chinchwad. A complaint has been lodged by autorickshaw driver Yashwant Bhandwalkar (29) who has also sustained injuries on his foot, thigh, and elbow due to the accident.

The injured have been identified as Rajesh Sarvesh Singh, Dashrath Baban Mane, Salman Lal Tamboli, and the owner of the puncture shop. “He was visibly drunk. The people around held onto him till the police arrived. There were many bottles of alcohol found in his car as well,” said Meghraj Bhandwalkar, brother of the complainant.

“He is under arrest and is a retired police inspector. He was in the social security branch,” said senior police inspector Anil Shewale of Chatuhshrungi police station.

A case under Sections 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule), 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184 (rash driving), 185 (drunk driving), and 119/177 of the Motor Vehicles Act has been registered at the Chatuhshrungi police station.