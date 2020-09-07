Sections
E-Paper
Home / Pune News / One person killed, four injured as retired cop rams car into puncture shop in Balewadi

One person killed, four injured as retired cop rams car into puncture shop in Balewadi

The retired PI was driving a white Volkswagen Polo registered in Pimpri-Chinchwad. A complaint has been lodged by autorickshaw driver Yashwant Bhandwalkar (29) who has also sustained injuries on his foot, thigh, and elbow due to the accident.

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 16:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

“He is under arrest and is a retired police inspector. He was in the social security branch,” said senior police inspector Anil Shewale of Chatuhshrungi police station. (HT PHOTO)

One person died and four others were injured after a retired police officer rammed his vehicle into them in Balewadi on Sunday afternoon. The retired officer has been identified as police inspector (PI) Sanjay Vamanrao Nikam (58) and has been booked for drink driving.

Nikam was caught by bystanders before the police was informed about the incident. The deceased has been identified as Santosh Bansi Rathod (35) a resident of Kalewadi, Pune, who was waiting outside a puncture shop to get a tyre fixed, when the retired officer rammed into the shop.

The retired PI was driving a white Volkswagen Polo registered in Pimpri-Chinchwad. A complaint has been lodged by autorickshaw driver Yashwant Bhandwalkar (29) who has also sustained injuries on his foot, thigh, and elbow due to the accident.

The injured have been identified as Rajesh Sarvesh Singh, Dashrath Baban Mane, Salman Lal Tamboli, and the owner of the puncture shop. “He was visibly drunk. The people around held onto him till the police arrived. There were many bottles of alcohol found in his car as well,” said Meghraj Bhandwalkar, brother of the complainant.



“He is under arrest and is a retired police inspector. He was in the social security branch,” said senior police inspector Anil Shewale of Chatuhshrungi police station.

A case under Sections 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule), 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184 (rash driving), 185 (drunk driving), and 119/177 of the Motor Vehicles Act has been registered at the Chatuhshrungi police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Wang Yi to discuss total disengagement in Ladakh with Jaishankar in Moscow
Sep 07, 2020 15:45 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput case: AIIMS team conducts test to check for poisoning
Sep 07, 2020 16:15 IST
China dismisses New Delhi’s concerns over 5 missing Indians in Arunachal Pradesh
Sep 07, 2020 17:32 IST
India joins US, Russia, China hypersonic Missile club
Sep 07, 2020 15:09 IST

latest news

Rohit Rajput: A dashing bodybuilder with invincible attitude towards life
Sep 07, 2020 17:58 IST
Ranvir is asked if he’ll ‘ever get married again’ to Konkona. See his reply
Sep 07, 2020 17:54 IST
Tejashwi Yadav fires 10 questions at Nitish Kumar, gets one sharp comeback
Sep 07, 2020 17:55 IST
Deserted platforms, closed eateries as Delhi Metro resumes services
Sep 07, 2020 17:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.