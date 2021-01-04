One UK returnee tests positive for new virus strain in Pune

A city-based youth who had returned from the United Kingdom has tested positive for the new UK Covid-19 strain. A total of eight samples have tested positive for the UK strain in the state, said state surveillance officer.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has sent a total of six samples of UK returnees to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) for genome sequencing to detect if they have been infected with the new strain (UK).

The said person is now under home isolation as he tested negative for the infection two consecutive times and was asymptomatic.

Dr Vasihali Jadhav, assistant health officer, PMC and incharge of contact tracing, said, “We have sent a total of six samples to NIV among those who tested positive after returning from the United Kingdom before the flight could be banned. Out of these six, one has been tested positive with the new strain while we are awaiting results of the remaining five.”

“The one, male aged 26, who has tested positive is now under home isolation till January 10. He was under quarantine at Naidu Hospital. He was asymptomatic but was isolated as per the new protocols. He had arrived in the country on December 13 and after he tested negative on the 14th and the 15th day we discharged him. He is now in home isolation. His family members had earlier tested negative for Covid-19,” she said.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said, “We have found a total of eight samples positive for the new strain. These eight include five from Mumbai and one each from Pune, Mira Bhayandar and Thane. All these samples were sent to NIV and further contact tracing is going on.”

As per the latest protocols on Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), any person returning from the UK who tests positive for Covid-19, the samples of such persons have to be sent to city-based NIV for genome sequencing to detect if the person is affected with the new mutated UK strain or the currently circulating strain.

Health minister Rajesh Tope urged citizens to not panic under such circumstances and continue to follow the appropriate protocols.

The UK strain is a worry for the administration as it has been found to be highly infectious and transmissible. However, multiple experts have said that although the strain might infect more number of people the symptoms remain similar and are not in any way severe.