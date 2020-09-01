Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Pune News / Online darshan and 7,500 police officials to ensure empty streets in Pune

Online darshan and 7,500 police officials to ensure empty streets in Pune

However, the immersion ceremonies will be broadcast by the mandals on their respective social media accounts and by local news channels.

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 14:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

Annually, the city witnesses over 4,73,000 immersions in the river or at the public immersion spots, according to Ravindra Shisve, joint commissioner of Pune police. (PTI Photo)

The 11-day Ganpati festival will come to a close in Pune on Tuesday without the festivities that usually mark the end of the annual festival.

However, the immersion ceremonies will be broadcast by the mandals on their respective social media accounts and by local news channels.

“Pune has followed the code of conduct and has proved itself to be the cultural centre. Tomorrow’s (Tuesday) rules are clear: no permission for public immersion. All immersions should be done at local immersion spots. The manache Ganpati have decided the timings and will immerse at the mandaps or within the temple,” said Ravindra Shisve, joint commissioner of Pune police.

Annually, the city witnesses over 4,73,000 immersions in the river or at the public immersion spots, according to Shisve.



“The immersion will begin at 11:30am with Kasba Ganpati. The manache Ganpati will follow within half an hour of each other as per the order,” said Shrikant Shete, president of Kasba Ganpati mandal.

The manache Ganpati (five most important Ganpati’s of Pune) will follow an order for visarjan starting from Kasba Ganpati, followed by Tambdi Jogeshwari Ganpati, followed by Guruji Talim, Tulshibaug, and Kesari Wada.

The details of the live broadcast can be found on the independent websites of each of the five.

The annual festivities of devotees, rangoli, flowers, dhol-tasha, and procession will be missing and the immersion will happen either within the temple or the nearby mandaps installed by the public Ganpati trusts.

“Hardly 10 people will be present - important trust workers - since it will be happening inside the temple. People have extended tremendous co-operation. The need of the hour was such. At least 1.5 crore people watched online. Next year, we will make up for all the lost fervour,” said Ashok Godse, trustee, Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Sarvajanik Ganpati Trust.

Over 7,500 city police officials along with bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS), quick response team (QRT), riot control police (RCP) will be present on the streets of Pune. However, the proceedings might end much before the usual time this year, according to Shisve.

“People who come for darshan will be stopped. If need be, we will make a temporary diversion for the roads that lead to major Ganpatis during their visarjan timings. Hopefully, tomorrow everything will wind up by 11pm-12am.

Like every year, it will not go on until the next morning,” said Shisve.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

The curious link behind China’s Ladakh moves and a looming food crisis
Sep 01, 2020 14:43 IST
Situation critical in Ladakh after PLA aggression in Chushul
Sep 01, 2020 13:04 IST
Supreme Court gives telecom companies 10 years to clear AGR dues
Sep 01, 2020 14:48 IST
Former president Pranab Mukherjee cremated with full state honours
Sep 01, 2020 14:20 IST

latest news

Battle of privacy v/s faith
Sep 01, 2020 14:41 IST
The curious link behind China’s Ladakh moves and a looming food crisis
Sep 01, 2020 14:43 IST
‘He is an asset to any team’: Bhuvneshwar on Sunrisers’ trump card
Sep 01, 2020 14:38 IST
Army says multiple hideouts busted along LoC in Uri sector
Sep 01, 2020 14:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.