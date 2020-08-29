Sections
Online proctored method is an option for final year exams, says SPPU V-C

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is planning to conduct the final year examinations via online proctored method after the Supreme Court ruled in favour of universities...

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 21:39 IST

By Jigar Hindocha,

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is planning to conduct the final year examinations via online proctored method after the Supreme Court ruled in favour of universities holding the final year exams.

On Friday, the Supreme Court held that students of final year can not be promoted without holding examinations. “We will be following the Supreme Court order and guidelines of Maharashtra state government before conducting the final year examinations. We had conducted entrance examinations via the online proctored method and it was a successful experiment. We will be thinking on the same lines for the final year exams and we will also discuss other options. Security of the students is our top priority,” said Nitin R Karmalkar, vice-chancellor, SPPU.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra higher and technical education minister Uday Samant on Saturday said that a decision about modalities of final year examinations will be announced on Monday.

SPPU has over two lakh students appearing for final year exams this year. SPPU has 700 affiliated colleges, 234 recognised institutes and 71 research institutes and it had successfully conducted the entrance exams for more than 30,000 students this year and most of the urban students did not face any problems of internet connectivity.



“The detailed plan of examination will be out soon after the discussion with Uday Samant. We will take care that students get proper time to study,” said Karmalkar.

The final year students are also relieved with the Supreme Court’s verdict as the confusion is finally over. “Now, the stance is clear and we can focus on our studies. It will be new challenge giving exams online,” said Rushikesh Phadnis, a Bcom student from Thergaon.

What is the online proctored method?

The exam is conducted online via proctored method on smartphone, tablet, desktop or laptop. There is a function from which one can keep track of a student’s movement and if one tries to do any malpractice, he can be easily caught. Many private institutes have used this method for examination recently.

