Onus of implementing Covid precautions on Shivaji market traders, violators to be penalised: PCB CEO

All 550 traders of Camp’s Shivaji Market were finally able to restart their business on September 1, post the lockdown. Prachi Bari speaks to Amit Kumar, chief executive officer (CEO), Pune Cantonment Board (PCB), to understand the dynamics behind opening up the busiest marketplace in Camp amidst an ongoing pandemic.

What prompted you to finally open up Shivaji Market?

We have been in talks with the newly formed Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Traders’ Association, who have been relentless in their demands to reopen the market and hence, we gave them permission to open all 550 shops. It is their responsibility to maintain social distancing, have sanitiser stands and also wear masks and gloves.

What kind of precautions have been taken at the market?

The responsibility of taking care and maintaining social distancing among the customers lies with the shop owners. It will be their responsibility to follow the directives of wearing masks, installing santiser stands and wearing of gloves by the staff members working inside the market. We opened the market in a staggered way to see a response to it. A shopkeeper or vendor will be penalised Rs 1,000 if PCB finds social distancing norms being violated. For the next two counts, he/she will be fined Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000 and if they are still found flouting norms, the shops will be closed.

How are you checking if the norms are followed or not?

We have PCB guards manning the gates, but they are only to keep vigil. I have directed the police to take necessary action and keep a squad to watch the movement of customers and stall owners and penalise violators.

The market association claims that there is no electricity at the market. Why is it so?

The stall owners owe the PCB Rs 50 lakh in lease. Besides, we have requested the chicken and beef market to be moved to Kondhwa, but these stall owners refuse to move and some of the stalls are using illegal electricity connections, from the main junction for streetlights which has been identified by MSEDCL. Thus they have imposed a penalty on the Cantonment board of Rs 4 lakh. Once the stall owners pay the lease, only then can we work on giving full electricity supply inside the market.

Which other areas are still under lockdown in Camp?

We are keeping places like Kumbhar Bavdi, Ghorpadi market and Fashion Street closed. When the cases are under control, we will look at reopening.

447 fined for not wearing masks properly inside market

Ever since Chhatrapati Shivaji Market in Camp restarted business on September 1, shopkeepers were happy to see customers trickling in. However, last week, footfall diminished as police squads made their way into the market alleys to check for violations of Covid-19 norms. Customers who did not wear a mask were penalised by the police squads.

Even the stall operators were not spared. Moin Sheikh, who works at the mutton stall inside the market, had worn his mask, but did not cover his nose with it. The police squad clicked his photo and penalised him (Rs 500). Senior police inspector Chandrakant Bhosale of Lashkar police station, who with his team, was keeping vigil at the market, said, “We are following the directives given by the Maharashtra government to penalise those who don’t wear a mask or don’t cover up their nose. In the past week, the police have fined 447 people for not wearing masks properly. I urge the people to consider this as a serious offence and follow the rules if you are outside your home and maintain social distancing at markets and on the roads.”