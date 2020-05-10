Open malls and save jobs of 30k workers, say owners in Pune

Even though the traders union is determined not to open small stores, mall owners in the city have demanded that the state government should give permission to restart the business establishments closed since the nationwide lockdown was announced on March 25.

Mall owners said that the fate of over 30,000 workers serving in various capacities at different malls is in the balance due to the longterm closure of the establishments. They stressed on the urgent need for reopening of the malls on lines of that of liquor shops to discourage workers from going back to their hometowns as a large number of migrants work in malls.

Jehangir Dorabjee, owner of Dorabjee Heritage Mall, said “Wearing of masks can be made mandatory for entry into the malls and also inside the malls. There are sanitisers available which can be kept at all the touchpoints inside. Crowd control can be done easily as we have good experience in doing it for a long time.”

“Similarly, social distancing norms can be strictly maintained. We can check the body temperatures at the entrance of the malls and we have trained staffers to execute these customer-centric initiatives. All the guidelines of the district administration, state government, police and health department can be put in place and adhered to strictly as a part of cautionary measures inside the malls,” he said.

Malls along with cinema halls and public parks were among the first thing the state government closed on March 25. As per Centre’s guidelines issued on May 2, a day before lockdown 3.0 was imposed, malls and cinema halls will remain closed till May 17.

Naval Kishore Ram, district collector, said, “The proposal for reopening of malls is under consideration and we are looking into it.”

Prominent builder Satish Magar, national president, Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association, (CREDAI), said that he endorses the reopening of the malls stand taken by the Retailers Association of India.

“Malls have a well-defined structure and culture of controlled access to the customers where social distancing and other health department norms can be easily observed and strictly followed inside all the malls,” said Magar.

“We want the state government to permit the reopening of the malls at the earliest. Currently, the mall industry employs more than 30,000 workers and their future is also at stake,” he said.

Another businessman Ikram Khan said, “ Malls have digital contactless payment systems that ensure minimal contact. Malls are the most controlled business establishments with dedicated entries and exits and entries. So, the customers can be checked, controlled and then only let in.”

“ The government must consider opening up the malls for business and levy a guideline for the same as has been done with the opening of other business establishments,” he said.

Pune has over a dozen big malls and several medium-scale malls which caters to the buying needs of a large number of population.