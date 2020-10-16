Opposition opposes relocation of Naidu Hospital

PMC had handed over the civic body owned Kamla Nehru Hospital for the medical college and land of the Naidu Hospital for the same. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

Opposition parties in the city have raised questions over shifting of the Naidu Hospital which is currently located behind Pune railway station and erecting a new building here for the proposed medical college.

Congress leader Arvind Shinde said, “The Covid-19 cases are still rising in the city and the Central team has warned of a possible second wave, it is wrong to shift the existing Naidu hospital. Our priority should be to provide treatment to Covid-19 patients.”

It is not yet decided to which place the hospital will be shifted, but patients will be moved to another hospital, say, officials.

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “It is a long-pending demand for a civic body-run medical college. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has acquired all necessary permissions for the same. I held a meeting with the trust members along with other office bearers, including all party leaders on the issue.”

