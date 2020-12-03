Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / Overflowing sewage water at Pathwardhan Baug in Pune irks residents

Overflowing sewage water at Pathwardhan Baug in Pune irks residents

Sajag Nagrik Manch has now written a letter to municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar demanding action against the contractor and concerned officers

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 16:09 IST

By Abhay Khairnar,

The sewage line erected between Gandhi lawns and Saket Society located at Pathwardhan Baug was completed in 2018. (HT PHOTO)

Despite installing closed sewage lines between Gandhi lawns and Saket Society at Pathwardhan Baug, water is now overflowing, civic activist and Sajag Nagrik Manch founder, Vivek Velenkar, pointed out on Wednesday.

Velenkar said, “Pune Municipal Corporation in 2017 decided to stop drainage water flowing from nalas and erected drainage lines for it. A total of Rs 56 crore was spent on this work. The sewage line erected between Gandhi lawns and Saket Society located at Pathwardhan Baug was completed in 2018.”

Velenkar alleged, “While erecting this pipeline, the contractor did not connect the drainage lines to the chambers. When we raised this issue with the municipal commissioner in November 2019, he instructed the contractor to complete the work, but the work did not get completed.”

Sajag Nagrik Manch has now written a letter to municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar demanding action against the contractor and concerned officers.

Municipal commissioner Kumar was not available for comment.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Prepared to face China and challenges arising from Covid-19: Navy chief Karambir Singh
Dec 03, 2020 16:26 IST
‘We brought our own food’: Farmer leaders at Vigyan Bhawan meet
Dec 03, 2020 16:18 IST
US, Australia, India push back on Chinese influence. It’s QUAD in action
Dec 03, 2020 15:51 IST
Parkash Singh Badal returns Padma Vibhushan to protest ‘betrayal of farmers’
Dec 03, 2020 14:26 IST

latest news

PFI president alleges ED raids planned ‘distraction’ from farmers’ protests
Dec 03, 2020 16:29 IST
Stone crushing work halts in Gevrai taluka after threat to orphans’ health
Dec 03, 2020 16:31 IST
Magistrate court records Javed Akhtar’s statement against Kangana Ranaut
Dec 03, 2020 16:26 IST
IIT Guwahati Placements: 486 offers made by Day 2, highest domestic package offered is Rs. 70 lakh
Dec 03, 2020 16:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.