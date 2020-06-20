Sections
Paan shops outside Hijewadi IT campus defy Covid-19 restrictions

According to state government norms, paan shops have not been permitted to operate the business.

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 18:15 IST

By Jigar Hindocha, Hindustan Times Pune

People at paan shops outside Hinjewadi campus. (Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)

The 33 per cent of employees working from offices at IT firms in Hinjewadi have easy access to the paan shops located outside the campus, in spite of restrictions.

Although shopkeepers charge Rs10 extra for a cigarette, employees don’t mind paying it.

“Getting cigarettes in the city is near to impossible these days, but since I am coming to office, I don’t have to worry,” said an employee from phase 3, Hinjewadi IT company.



Yashwant Gawari, senior police inspector, Hinjewadi police has ensured that action will be initiated based on visual proof provided by HT.

Employee abide by traffic rules, residents don’t

“Employees from IT firms follow traffic rules and wear a mask while commuting, but residents in the area are not abiding by laws,” said Suvarna Thevurkar, traffic police.

“Our work is to guide people. Following social distance norm is important no pillion riders are permitted on two-wheelers, but people flout the rules,” added Thevurkar.

Baba Pawaskar, traffic police, said, “Some people do not follow norms and we have to fine them not only for not wearing a mask but also for not wearing a helmet.”

