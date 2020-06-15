Pandemic prompts Pune varsity for a centre to study viruses

Sections
The centre will focus primarily on research about viruses like Covid-19, allergies, pollution and other related things, says SPPU vice-chancellor Nitin Karmalkar

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 16:01 IST

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Hindustan Times Pune

According to SPPU vice-chancellor Nitin Karmalkar, a proposal is in the works to be sent to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). (Sanket Wankhade/HTFile PHOTO)

In the backdrop of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has planned a new research centre for the study of viruses and allergies like Covid-19 (coronavirus), the Centre for Molecular Diagnostic and Research.

The facility will also include a testing facility for such viruses. According to SPPU vice-chancellor Nitin Karmalkar, a proposal is in the works to be sent to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

“The centre will focus primarily on research about viruses like Covid-19, allergies, pollution and other related things. The centre will also include a testing facility. We are hoping that within a month’s time we will get the permission and then actual work of starting the centre will begin,” Karmalkar said.

According to Karmalkar, the centre is going to be an important step for SPPU to start research in viruses. Departments like microbiology, zoology, biotechnology and bioinformatics will be attached to this new centre.



“The research projects of these departments will be carried out at this centre and for this modern equipment and technology will be brought to the centre,” he said.

Covid-19 testing will be done at this centre

“Looking at the current situation it has been decided that the Covid-19 testing will be done at this centre once we get permission and it starts. For this, from SPPU’s biotechnology, bioinformatics and microbiology departments, 15 faculty members have been chosen. They will be sent to ICMR for training and then the actual testing will start,” said Karmalkar.

