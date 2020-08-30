Pandharpur police barricade roads leading to the temple

Sections
Updated: Aug 30, 2020 23:48 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The local administration at Pandharpur has put up checkpoints at entry and exit points to the temple town while barricading the roads leading to Vitthal temple in view of Monday’s agitation by Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA).

The Vanchit Bahijan Aghadi president Prakash Ambedkar has threatened to enter into famous temple along with other devotees. Several warkari organisations (pilgrims) have extended their support to VBA agitation that demands the opening of religious places across Maharashtra.

According to Solapur superintendent of police Manoj Patil, notices have been issued to VBA workers. “We have served them notices under section 149 of CrPC. We have also barricaded streets leading to temple in order to prevent anyone visiting the religious place,” Patil said. The notices asked protestors not to break the law.

To prevent anyone entering into the temple town, state transport bus service has been suspended in Pandharpur for a day.



Since March 25, all the places of worship across the state have been closed for devotees in view of Covid pandemic.

However, there is a growing chorus from various sectors for the opening of temples and other religious places. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday staged ghatna-nad (bell ringing) agitation across the state pressing the demand.

