Pandit Jasraj’s Mewati Gayaki will be missed at Sawai

The legend of Mewati gharana, Pandit Jasraj, who passed away at the age of 90, will be missed at the annual Sawai Gandharva classical music festival. Pt Jasraj was a regular performer for years.

The doyen of Indian classical music and a Padma Vibhushan-awardee known for his ‘Kann ki Gayaki’ was a star attraction at Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mohotsav, the yearly festival started by late Pandit Bhimsen Joshi around 67 years ago and has most prominent platform for classical music across the country.

“Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj will be missed. A musical doyen who created his own style in classical music and has left a legacy of three generations of disciples, was a regular at Sawai,” said Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal executive president Srinivas Joshi adding that it was a love affair with our family that began in 1983 in Sawai.

“My mother Joshi could not come because she was ill during one such concert in 1998, so Panditji came to our house, performed for my mother and became a regular,” he said.

Pandit Jasraj’s disciple Sanjeev Abhyankar described him as an artist of the millennium. “His passing will affect the entire music scene, he was much bigger and had followers across the world. For me he was god as my guruji, and became guru for thousands who came to listen to him sing. He is a creative genius who is born once in a century. His style of singing was very appealing and that ‘gayaki’ influenced four generations. He created history for till the age of 90, music lovers wanted him to be performing on the stage, especially the audience of Sawai Gandharva as well as those across the world.”

Satish Paknicker, photographer and a music lover, remembering Pandit Jasraj said, “I have clicked a lot of photos while he was singing right from his first time in Sawai in 1983 until his last performance in 2019. He would hold not just the audience, but also versatile singers in his trance, like when he sang in Hubli for the 75th birthday of Gangubai Hangal and he brought tears to her eyes as he mesmerised her with his gayaki.”