Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / Parents meet minister Bachhu Kadu after schools in Pune stop online teaching

Parents meet minister Bachhu Kadu after schools in Pune stop online teaching

With at least 1,000 English-medium schools having stopped online classes in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, parents from the city met minister of state for education, Bacchu Kadu, on...

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 21:22 IST

By Namrata Devikar,

With at least 1,000 English-medium schools having stopped online classes in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, parents from the city met minister of state for education, Bacchu Kadu, on Wednesday, to seek a redressal of their grievances.

During the meeting, held at Mantralaya, Kadu assured the members of the parent associations that in the next 15 days the said schools will undergo an audit and a report will be submitted to him.

Kadu also assured the parents of an immediate audit of five schools from Pune, which, according to parents, have been denying education to students on the pretext of fees.

“These five schools will be audited and probed. Those schools which have stopped online education will face punitive action. Even after that, if they do not continue online education for all students, criminal proceedings will be started against them,” said Kadu.



Speaking on the behalf of the parent associations, Jayshree Deshpande, said, “Our demand for the audit reports of schools has been accepted. The reports have to be submitted in 15 days. Meanwhile, we want the online education of our children to continue.”

Private schools from Pune and PCMC stopped all online education classes till December 17 to protest non-payment of fees by over 50 per cent of parents.

The Federation of English Medium schools has alleged that around 58 per cent parents have not paid full fees.

Rajendra Singh, State President of Federation of Schools Association in Maharashtra said, “Some schools have exhausted all funds and it is difficult for them to continue functioning. We hope the parents who are not able to pay the fees get in touch with the schools with relevant documents. In the last three days, we have been approached by many parents who are not able to pay the fees. And we have helped them.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt sets up ‘trusted source’ bar for phone companies to shield them from attacks
by Shishir Gupta
‘Tolerating is also sin’: Haryana priest dies by suicide amid farmers’ stir
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
TMC’s Suvendu Adhikari resigns from assembly ahead of Amit Shah’s visit
by Tanmay Chatterjee
Farmers’ protest: What Supreme Court and Centre said on solution
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Dualist Inquiry: I stay focused on my journey, don’t follow trends
by Navneet Vyasan
Coronavirus claims 12 more lives in Himachal
by HT Correspondent
NCP likely to appoint new city unit president
by Abhay Khairnar
‘Hour of grief’: Rahul Gandhi condoles Baba Ram Singh’s death
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.