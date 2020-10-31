Parents of Class 11 students in Pune region demand beginning of admission process

Private coaching classes have started taking online classes for students who want to keep abreast of the Class 11 syllabus, but now parents have demanded that the admission process begin immediately. (Saumya Khandelwal/HT Photo)

At least one lakh students in the Pune region are awaiting the resumption of the Class 11 admission procedure, as it has been put on hold by the state education department.

The wait has now started worrying students and parents, as delay in the admission may cost the students an entire academic year.

Due to an interim stay by the Supreme Court (SC) on the implementation of the quota for the Maratha community in employment and education, the state education department stayed the admission process for Class 11 on September 9.

Private coaching classes have started taking online classes for students who want to keep abreast of the Class 11 syllabus, but now parents have demanded that the admission process begin immediately.

“This entire year has been very worrying for us. First our Class 10 examinations were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic; the last paper, Geography, was cancelled. Then there was a delay in the results and now, the admission process is halted. When the online admission process started I was hoping to get a good college of my choice, but the SC order came and the process stopped. It is uncertain when the process will resume. It will certainly hamper our future career plans,” said Tushar Mundada, a student waiting for his Class 11 admission.

Four lakh students have applied for online admission in six divisions across the state.

After the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the SSC results in July, the online admission process began in August for Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad and Amravati.

Similarly, parents are worried about the admission process. Vandana Mhatre, a parent, said, “Our children were at home during the lockdown and couldn’t do anything during that time. When the unlock began, the online admission process started and we hoped that now online classes will resume once the admission is done. State government should have a solution and immediately start the admission process.”