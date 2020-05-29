Sections
Parolee killed in Yerawada, Pune; 16 booked

Parolee killed in Yerawada, Pune; 16 booked

A case has been registered at Yerawada police station against the 16 accused in the incident

Updated: May 29, 2020 16:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

(FILES) (AFP/REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

A 24-year-old man on parole from Yerawada Central Prison was killed in an attack by 16 people.

The deceased was identified as Nitin Shivaji Kasbe, a resident of Bhuimjyoti Mitra Mandal, Yerawada.

Nagesh Raju Kamble, 25, a resident of Gosavi vasti in Vaidwadi area of Hadapsar, lodged a complaint.

The deceased parolee was walking with the complainant and two persons identified as Sagar Kasbe and Kunal Chandane to attend a programme organised in memory of his relative.



The reason behind the attack is suspected to be a fight between one of the attackers and Chandane. The 16 men arrived at Shadalbaba chowk where the four were walking and attacked them with sickles, blades and stones. Nitin sustained injuries in the attack and died on the spot, according to the complainant.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), rioting, 188, 269, 323 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act, Section 11 of Maharashtra Covid19 Regulation, 2020 and Section 51(b) of Disaster Management Act was registered at Yerawada police station against the 16 accused.

