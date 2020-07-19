Sections
Home / Pune News / Pawar hits out at PM; says our priority is resolving Covid crisis while some think erecting Ram Temple will reduce it

Pawar hits out at PM; says our priority is resolving Covid crisis while some think erecting Ram Temple will reduce it

Every individual has their own priorities and our priority is to handle the Covid crisis. However, some feel that the coronavirus pandemic will vanish by erecting the Ram...

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 21:29 IST

By Abhay Khairnar,

Every individual has their own priorities and our priority is to handle the Covid crisis. However, some feel that the coronavirus pandemic will vanish by erecting the Ram Temple,” said Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar indirectly hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to lay the foundation stone (bhumi pujan) for the Ram Temple on August 5, according to the priests of Ayodhya. Pawar is currently on a tour of Solapur as it has the highest Covid-19 case fatality rate in Maharashtra (6.85%). According to the state health department as of July 19, Solapur has 5,615 progressive positive cases, 2,469 recovered patients, 385 deaths and 2,761 active cases.

Pawar added, “Our priority is to handle the pandemic and effects of lockdown on industries, small businessmen and bring the overall economy back on track. I don’t want a tussle between the Centre and the state government and urge all to work together to solve the Covid crisis. I will visit Delhi along with other MPs and speak to central government representatives about various issues.”

Pawar and Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope were in Solapur to review the district’s Covid-19 preparedness.



“I am not part of the government. As I have personal affiliation with cities like Solapur, Kolhapur, Nashik and Jalgaon, which have more Covid-19 cases, I am visiting these cities. I will submit my observations and demands to the chief minister, deputy chief minister and others.”

Promotion of plasma therapy

Health minister Rajesh Tope said, “We are planning to promote plasma therapy and have allowed its implementation at 18 places, mainly hospitals, which are affiliated to medical colleges. As the case fatality rate in Solapur is high, I was instructed to promote institutional quarantine facilities in Solapur and not allow home quarantine facilities here.”

