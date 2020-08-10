Sections
Home / Pune News / Pawar instructs PMRDA to appoint 3-member committee to sort out metro land acquisition issues

Pawar instructs PMRDA to appoint 3-member committee to sort out metro land acquisition issues

Maharashtra deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar instructed the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) to speed up the metro work...

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 22:49 IST

By Abhay Khairnar,

Maharashtra deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar instructed the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) to speed up the metro work between Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar. He also instructed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to appoint a three-member committee to sort out land acquisition issues.

The PMRDA is in requirement of some pending land for the metro project construction. Both the metro lines will join and run together near Shivajinagar civil court. As the construction will have an effect on the slums in the region, Pawar instructed to appoint a three-officer committee to sort out the land acquisition issue.

PMRDA metropolitan commissioner Suhas Diwase said, “Deputy chief minister took a review meeting for the third line of the metro which is in between Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar.

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, outgoing district collector Naval Kishore Ram, Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner Shravan Hardikar and PMRDA metropolitan commissioner Diwase were present for the meeting which was held on August 7.”



The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) appointed three officers including Madhav Jagtap, Nitin Udas and Sunanda Gaikwad to sort out the land acquisition issues in the PMC limit as instructed by Pawar.

Diwase said, “Almost 75 per cent of the land is in possession of the PMRDA. Some land from private owners and the central government is yet to come. The work of the metro project would start on the ground very soon.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Maharashtra FDA warns against high doses of Vitamin C
Aug 11, 2020 01:45 IST
Northern Haryana’s 6 districts account for 26% active Covid cases
Aug 11, 2020 01:21 IST
Awhad says focus should be on managing Covid-19
Aug 11, 2020 01:16 IST
ED opposes Nirav’s son’s plea against seizure of properties
Aug 11, 2020 01:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.