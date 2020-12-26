Pawar slams Patil for “return to Kolhapur” comment 

Sections
Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 22:46 IST

By Abhay Khairnar,

Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar, on Saturday, criticised BJP city unit president Chandrakant Patil over his alleged “return to Kolhapur”.

The BJP state unit president, on Friday, said in front of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, that he wants to return to Kolhapur and not remain in Pune permanently.

Patil’s hometown is Kolhapur. He contested the election from the Kothrud assembly constituency which is considered a safest assembly constituency for the BJP.

Pawar, in the city on Saturday, said, “Former CM Fadnavis announced that he would come back to power. His slogan became popular. Now the party’s chief has given a new slogan: “I will go back”.

“Why did Patil contest from Pune when he wanted to return to Kolhapur?” Pawar asked.

Patil responded on Saturday saying, “I made that comment lightly and will remain in Pune. I was speaking about a retirement plan.”

