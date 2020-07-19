PCMC collects Rs 1 crore in fines from lockdown violators

Sections
The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad police have jointly collected Rs 1 crore in fines in the last five days from lockdown violators in the...

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 20:47 IST

By Jigar Hindocha,

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad police have jointly collected Rs 1 crore in fines in the last five days from lockdown violators in the city.

The two-phase lockdown began on July 14 midnight and the PCMC police and civic body have been very strict on the implementation of lockdown guidelines.

Commuters in PCMC were fined for not carrying e-passes and travelling with a pillion driver. The strict police enforcement was maintained in every ward in the first five days.

“The PCMC police and the civic body have jointly collected Rs 1 crore in fines in the last five days. We don’t like to fine people but we have to be strict against people who don’t follow guidelines. If required, we will be stricter against the people in future,” said Shravan Hardikar, PCMC municipal commissioner during his Facebook live session.



For the next 5 days as well, civic body and police will be on strict duties to maintain lockdown guidelines.

“We have got strict orders from top officials to fine people who break lockdown guidelines. Many are not carrying e-passes and we are penalising them. The police station wise data of how many people were fined will be out soon,” said Satish Nandurkar, police inspector, who was on duty at MIDC Bhosari with seven more sub-inspectors.

“The police are very strict this time and they are not listening to any excuses. Even a few of my friends were penalised,” said Rohan Vyas from Bhosari MIDC who was caught for not wearing a mask.

