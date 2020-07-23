Sections
Home / Pune News / PCMC Covid test drive to cover Pimpri’s traders, staff

PCMC Covid test drive to cover Pimpri’s traders, staff

Covering traders and their staff under the Covid test drive will be beneficial in the long run, says Pawan Salve, additional health and medical officer, PCMC

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 16:37 IST

By Jigar Hindocha, Hinudstan Times Pune

A health worker of Pune district council gears up before collecting swab samples to test for COVID-19 infection at BJS hostel, in Wagholi. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will be conducting the Covid test on traders and staff managing businesses at Pimpri market. They agreed to undergo the test following appeal by Chandrakant Popat Indalkar, assistant commissioner, A zone, PCMC.

“We have already covered vegetable vendors and domestic helpers residing in areas like Anandnagar, Saibabanagar and Indiranagar. As Pimpri has become a hotspot, we decided to conduct test of those working at the marketplace as well,” said Indalkar.

Around 300 tests are conducted daily at Shahunagar, near Telco road.

“Following the lockdown relaxations, many customers are visiting the market and the civic body has given permission to cover traders also under the test drive,” he said.



Neeraj Chavala, member, Cloth Market Association in Pimpri, “Following PCMC request, we will be undergoing the test in the coming week as it is a welcome preventive measure.”

Shops in Pimpri market will reopen after lockdown on July 24.

Some traders will undergo the test at the Shahunagar Covid testing centre on Thursday.

“After Pimpri, we will cover the traders located in Bhosari,” Indalkar said.

“Covering traders and their staff under the Covid test drive will be beneficial in the long run,” said Pawan Salve, additional health and medical officer, PCMC.

As of Wednesday, PCMC reported 13,129 positive cases, out of which 8,014 have recovered, and 242 deaths.

Pimpri market shop strength

Readymade clothes: 130

Mobile shops: 150

Grocery shops: 55

Footwear: 40

Electronics shops: 54

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sonia explains why she is cutting Himesh’s birthday cake. Watch
Jul 23, 2020 18:06 IST
To Beijing, a message from the seas
Jul 23, 2020 18:04 IST
Bangladesh’s Test tour to Sri lanka could be rescheduled to October
Jul 23, 2020 18:01 IST
The twin tales of vanishing antibodies, robust T-cells
Jul 23, 2020 17:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.