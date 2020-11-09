PCMC crime branch solves eight ATM thefts, recovers cash and gold receipts of Rs 72 lakh

The crime branch sleuths have recovered a cash of Rs 72 lakh from their possession and property documents worth Rs 22 lakh from them (Getty Images)

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have solved as many as eight ATM theft cases in the area and arrested eight accused in the case. The crime branch sleuths have recovered a cash of Rs 72 lakh from their possession and property documents worth Rs 22 lakh from them.

The crime branch detected the ATM thefts while investigating an ATM theft case which took place on September 29 in Maulinagar in Wadmukhwadi where four ATMs of a government bank were burgled and cash was stolen by unidentified thieves early in the morning.

On the direction of additional commissioner (crime), two teams were formed under senior police inspector Shankar Babar to detect the crime.

The police arrested two accused identified as Manoj Uttam Suryavanshi, (30), a resident of Pimpri and Kiran Bhanudas Kolte (35), a resident of Jalgaon and recovered stolen cash estimated to be worth Rs 66 lakh from their possession.

The duo during custodial interrogation revealed the names of other six accused who were subsequently placed under arrested.

The six accused have been identified as Mahesh Anand Deonikar, (35), a resident of Udgir, Sagar Popatrao Taware (31), a resident of Baramati, Tushar Pundalik Chandgude (21), a resident of Morgaon in Baramati, Shankar Balasaheb Gaikwad, (31), a resident of Purandar and Ashish alias Sonya Bhalerao, ( 22), a resident of Chinchwad.

The accused during their police remand said that they had bought gold from stolen cash and kept it with a private gold finance company. The police have recovered receipts of the remainder Rs 6 lakh from their possession taking the aggregate seizure to the tune of Rs 72 lakh.

Additional commissioner of police Ramanath Pokale said that the accused tampered with the machine while it was in default mode and carried out their crime after they stuck a black ribbon strip over the CCTV camera.

“We have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and an in-depth investigation is being carried out in connection with the case,” he said.