PCMC fines teachers for missing Covid duties

Doctors at the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) wore black bands to protest against the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (HT Photo)

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) continued to take action against school teachers at PCMC schools for avoiding Covid duties.

Until June,74 teachers were given a showcause notice. Three teachers were also fined earlier this month.

“Civic chief Shravan Hardikar has fined three teachers of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation schools for failing to attend the Covid survey duty earlier this month. The teachers were issued showcause notices and were told to give a reply,” according to a PCMC official.

Generally, teachers have been assigned work to assist doctors and health care workers. Duties include a door-to-door screening of residents, Covid surveys, and sending WhatsApp awareness messages to the public.

In two months (July and August), a number of teachers were fined by PCMC.

“The civic body keeps fining those who are avoiding Covid duties. It is a must for all PCMC teachers, they have been given rotational duties,” said Jyotsna Shinde, administration officer, education department, PCMC.

Shinde added, “If a teacher continues to miss Covid duties, strict action will be taken against them. Currently, most of the teachers have been given show cause notices but we are thinking to take more strict actions if teachers keep on repeating such mistakes.”

“Duty is given to all the teachers and it is compulsory. None of the teachers should give false reason and ignore duties,” she said.

YCMH doctors protest against PCMC

Doctors at the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) wore black bands to protest against the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

On Saturday in the general body meeting, many corporators talked disrespectfully with Dr Rajendra Wable, dean of YCMH hospital and that’s why doctors protested on Monday. However, work continued at the hospital.

The letter from YCMH stated, “It is not the first-time senior doctors were disrespected in a general body meeting. Since the last two years our doctors have been treated in the same way. Corporators should give us respect, we are doing duty devotionally even during Covid times. Due to such foul language our sentiments have been hurt and that’s why we are working today with black bands.”

Dr Wable was not available for comment.