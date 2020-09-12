Sections
E-Paper
Home / Pune News / PCMC increases hospital beds, oxygen supply as Covid count nears 60K mark

PCMC increases hospital beds, oxygen supply as Covid count nears 60K mark

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation will be utilising its two jumbo Covid facilities at full strength from next week, according to civic officials.

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 16:38 IST

By JIgar Hindocha, Hindustan Times Pune

The Covid care centre at Annasaheb Magar Stadium, Pimpri, in Pune. (HT PHOTO)

PUNE The Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation (PCMC) on Friday reported 1,286 fresh Covid-19 cases and eight deaths, taking the tally of the positive cases to 59,559 and 892 deaths, according to the state health department.

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will be utilising its two jumbo Covid facilities at full strength from next week, according to civic officials.

The twin cities of Pimpri and Chinchwad have a mortality rate of 1.7 per cent which is lowest in the state.

“Currently, Annasaheb Magar stadium has 400 beds out of which 382 are occupied while in Auto Cluster, Chinchwad 96 beds are currently operational. Another 400 beds at the Annasaheb Magar Stadium will be operational by next week and 110 beds will be also added to Auto Cluster by next week,” said Shravan Hardikar, municipal commissioner, PCMC.



“In next 10 days, 22 ICU beds will be added to the Bhosari Government Hospital and Jija Mata Hospital, Bhosari,” he said.

“More private hospitals will get empanelled and some additional beds will also be made available at some private hospitals like DY Patil,” said Hardikar.

With a shortage of oxygen supply identified in Pune, PCMC is taking advance steps to provide continues oxygen supply.

“The oxygen supply has been critical at some of the private hospitals which are operating on jumbo cylinders. We held a meeting with the oxygen suppliers and we have asked them to increase their supply efficiency and make sure that the supply remains uninterrupted,” said Hardikar.

“In two-three cases, we had provided our buffer stock which was used for temporary measure and we are also tied up with private oxygen supplies to provide oxygen supply to private hospitals on time,” explained Hardikar.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

No carelessness till Covid-19 medicine is developed, urges PM Modi
Sep 12, 2020 16:57 IST
BSF finds cache of arms near Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district
Sep 12, 2020 16:18 IST
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
Sep 12, 2020 16:47 IST
DGCA warns airlines over violations of in-flight norms after Kangana row
Sep 12, 2020 15:53 IST

latest news

Rickshaw driver returns bag having items worth Rs 7 lakh to owner in Pune
Sep 12, 2020 16:54 IST
Stand-up comic Zakir Khan performs at Chitkara University’s ‘Funky Friday’ event
Sep 12, 2020 16:52 IST
‘Brought back fond memories’: PM Modi on Japan PM Shinzo Abe’s tweets
Sep 12, 2020 16:44 IST
5,000 Himalayan streams to be rejuvenated under MGNREGA in Uttarakhand
Sep 12, 2020 16:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.