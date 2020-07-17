PCMC police register 30,504 cases against lockdown violators

Launching one of its biggest exercises, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have lodged a record of 30,504 cases and arrested 125 persons in connection with lockdown violations until Friday evening. Meanwhile, the Pune police have lodged 1,613 cases against violators since Monday midnight ever since the 10-day lockdown was announced by the district administration. Collectively, the twin commissionerates have lodged 32,117 cases against lockdown violators.

PCMC police commissioner Sandeep Bishnoi issued orders that strict action must be taken against those violating lockdown rules taking into account the spike in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Bishnoi said “ Action was taken under section 188 and we have advised the residents to stay indoors during the lockdown period. Strict enforcement is being done and we have received tremendous co-operation from citizens in our drive to break the chain of virus infection.”

The PCMC police also recovered a fine of Rs 1.38 lakh and seized 2,611 vehicles till date.

The Pune city police have seized 397 two-wheelers, served notices under section 144 to 320 persons and 102 persons have been booked for not wearing mandatory face masks. DCP ( crime ) Bachchan Singh said that strict action was aimed at making life safe for the citizens.

“We have received good co-operation from citizens and appeal to all that they must not step out of their residence except in cases of medical and other emergencies,” he said.

Box

Lockdown violators face tough action

Police station-wise data of traffic violation in PCMC (July 15, 16)

Total 1,309 traffic violations in PCMC

(Cases recorded under Section 188 of Indian Penal code)

Police station No of cases

MIDC Bhosari: 196

Bhosari: 63

Pimpri: 105

Chinchwad: 58

Nigdi: 54

Alandi: 11

Chakan: 31

Dighi: 41

Mahlunge: 59

Sangvi: 58

Wakad: 83

Hinjewadi: 99

Dehuroad: 116

Talegaon Dabhade: 59

Talegaon MIDC: 49

Chikhali: 171

Ravet: 21

Shirgaon: 35