Sections
Home / Pune News / PCMC records highest number of fresh cases in a single day, 314, on Thursday

PCMC records highest number of fresh cases in a single day, 314, on Thursday

Pimpri-Chinchwad on Thursday registered the highest number of positive Covid-19 cases at 314.The twin township has been reporting more than 100 cases since the past three days. ...

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 22:32 IST

By Jigar Hindocha,

Pimpri-Chinchwad on Thursday registered the highest number of positive Covid-19 cases at 314.

The twin township has been reporting more than 100 cases since the past three days. As of Thursday till 7:30pm, there are a total of 3,544 Covid-19 cases in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). At least, 2,154 have been cured while 1,364 are still undergoing treatment. A total of 47 people have died due to Covid.

“The number of positive patients are increasing as we are conducting 500-600 tests daily. The number is expected to rise as we will be starting rapid antigen detection tests,” said Dr Pavan Salve, additional health and medical officer, PCMC.

One lakh rapid antigen detection kit will be available with the PCMC health department from Friday.



“The kit will play a big role in putting brakes on the spread of Covid-19 as we will get results in 30 minutes which will speed up our testing process,” said Usha Dhore, mayor, PCMC.

In Pune, rapid antigen detection tests were conducted on Wednesday at Naidu Hospital. On the first day, the tests were conducted on 25 people out of which four tested positive.

With rising cases, civic authorities have appealed to people to follow guidelines to minimise the risk of Covid-19 infection. Shopkeepers should encourage the use of contactless transactions/cashless payments wherever possible and should emphasise that not more than five people will be present at one time.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Dry fasting might just be the answer to your health woes
Jul 02, 2020 22:53 IST
Two siblings murder mother’s ex-spouse in Ludhiana village
Jul 02, 2020 22:48 IST
Regular exercise may help prevent ailments causing vision loss
Jul 02, 2020 22:45 IST
Students of Ludhiana govt schools to participate in various competitions to commemorate 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur
Jul 02, 2020 22:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.