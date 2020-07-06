PCMC sees highest single-day spike in Covid positive cases

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation saw the highest single-day spike with 573 fresh positive Covid-19 cases on Monday.

“Now, the antigen detection test is also being carried out at the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital. Along with it, every day 250 to 300 tests are conducted in the Covid care bus,” said Dr Pavan Salve, additional health and medical officer.

In total, 2,656 patients were admitted to the hospital on Monday among which 710 were discharged from the hospital and the reports of 1,392 patients are awaited.

Prior to this, 314 was the highest single-day number in PCMC which occurred on July 2.

“The number will increase every day but there is nothing to worry. We are conducting quick treatment on all the patients,” said Salve.

Along with PCMC hospitals, the Covid care bus has also been active in the industrial city for the last two weeks.

“Every day our work continues till 6pm, we are checking 250 patients since the last 15 days. There are 25 members who are actively working in this bus,” said Dr Chaya Shinde of the Covid care bus.