Home / Pune News / PCMC sets up four new Covid-19 care centres in a week

According to PCMC projection, the number will reach 3,000-mark till the end of June as the monsoon season has arrived.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 16:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

A Covid-19 care centre at Akurdi. (HT PHOTO )

Four more Covid-19 care centres have come up in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to treat people affected Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 (coronavirus) infection.

The centres are located at social justice department hostel, Moshi; Mhada colony, Chakan; Balewadi Hostel No 4/5 and Indira College, Tathawade.

As of Friday, there are 11 Covid-19 care centres in Pimpri-Chinchwad, while 1,474 positive cases have been reported and 524 patients are still admitted in the city hospitals. As many as 924 people have also been discharged after being cured of the virus, according to PCMC data.

According to PCMC projection, the number will reach 3,000-mark till the end of June as the monsoon season has arrived.



“We want to be prepared for the worst. We are using college and government buildings to set up covid care centres,” said Dr Pavan Salve, additional health and medical officer, PCMC.

“Patients should get easy access to centres so we have increased the number of centres,” said Anna Bodade, assistant municipal commissioner, PCMC.

Officials from every zone have been given the responsibility to provide every essential service to all the covid care centres.

Covid care centres in PCMC

Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, Akurdi; Regional telecom centre, Shaunagar; Symbiosis College, Kiwale; DY Patil Girls Hostel, Akurdi; Adivasi department boys, girls hostel, Moshi; DY Patil Medical College, Sant Tukaramnagar; Balaji University Law College, Indira College Tathawade, Balewadi Hostel, Social Justice Department hostel, Moshi; Mhada colony, Chakan.

