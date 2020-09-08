Sections
Home / Pune News / PCMC switches from micro to macro containment zones

PCMC switches from micro to macro containment zones

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has switched from micro-containment zones to macro zones and currently has 59 containment zones as compared to the 107...

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 21:42 IST

By Jigar Hindocha,

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has switched from micro-containment zones to macro zones and currently has 59 containment zones as compared to the 107 earlier.

“Earlier, we used to have micro-containment zones, but now to utilise less manpower we have merged a few areas and declared it as a single containment zone (macro-containment zone),” said Santosh Patil, additional commissioner.

As on Tuesday, the number of Covid positive cases in PCMC stand at 55,890 while 869 deaths have occurred according to the state health department

“Initially, we had been declaring a single building also as a containment zone and now we have changed the strategy,” Patil added.



At the beginning of June, PCMC only had 81 containment zone which was increased to 107. A total of 4,000 tests are conducted every day in the industrial townshop.

“The increasing number of Covid cases is a worry as the public is still not completely supporting us and ignoring norms,” said Pavan Salve, additional health and medical officer, PCMC.

