PCMC tally crosses 50K mark; civic body to shut down 5 Covid care centres

The industrial township of Pimpri-Chinchwad has been witnessing a spike in Covid-19 cases and crossed the grim mark of 50,000 progressive positives on Thursday. Meanwhile, the civic administration has decided to Covid care centres operating at school and college premises as there is a possibility of educational institutes opening up by the end of September.

According to the state health office, 979 patients tested positive on Thursday while eight died due to Covid-19, taking the progressive positive tally to 50,773. The death toll in the industrial town stands at 816.

PCMC has decided to close five of 11 Covid care centres currently in operation. “School and colleges may restart by September-end, so they should not face any problems, hence we are vacating the institutions. Also, now that jumbo facilities at Annasaheb Magar Stadium and Auto Cluster have started, bed availability has increased in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Decommissioning of Covid care centres will happen in a phased manner,” said Shravan Hardikar, PCMC civic body chief.

Balaji Law College, Tathwade; Pimpri-Chinchwad College of Engineering hostel, Nigdi Pradhikaran; DY Patil College girls hostel, Ravet; Symbiosis College, Kiwale; and Adivasi division hostel, Moshi, are among the Covid centres being closed by PCMC.

According to officials, the civic body is focussing more home isolation, if patients only have mild or no symptoms. “Home quarantine is a good option for people and they can recover easily if precautions are properly followed,” added Hardikar.

NCP chief surprise visit to PCMC

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar made a surprise visit to Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation to review Covid facilities there.