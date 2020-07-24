Sections
Home / Pune News / PCMC to increase bed-capacity by 400 per ward with schools converted into Covid care centres

All schools and colleges in Pimpri-Chinchwad are shut due to the coronavirus pandemic. The civic body runs 105 primary and 18 high schools in the twin cities

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 16:11 IST

By Jigar Hindocha, Hinudstan Times Pune

On Thursday, Yashwantrao Chavan Primary and Secondary School, Thergaon was cleaned and preparations are underway to convert it into a Covid-19 care centre. (HT PHOTO)

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is planning to convert civic schools into Covid-19 care centres to make isolation and medical facility easily accessible to patients, amid the rise in positive cases.

“Covid-19 care centres in such schools will make isolation and medical treatment easily accessible to patients. In every ward PCMC schools will be coming up with such facility,” said Pavan Salve, additional health and medical officer, PCMC.

“Patients will not have to travel a long distance to reach such facility as it will be nearby their homes, which will provide them comfort,” he said.



“We have been told to have 400 beds in each ward, so four schools will be utilised in every ward. At many places Covid-19 care centres in schools have already started while at some places it will start in a few days,” said Manoj Lonkar, assistant commissioner/ward officer, F zone.

On Thursday, Yashwantrao Chavan Primary and Secondary School, Thergaon was cleaned and preparations are underway to convert it into a Covid-19 care centre. The beds will arrive at the school by Monday.

“There are 27 rooms in the school and eight beds can be accommodated in one classroom. So overall there will be 216 beds available in the school,” said an official from the school.

“All these steps have been taken by PCMC due to the spike in positive cases in the last 15 days,” added Lonkar.

As of Thursday, there are 13,794 positive virus cases in PCMC and 258 deaths.

Covid-19 cases in PCMC as of Thursday (figures will be updated at 8pm)

Total progressive positive cases: 13,794

Total active cases: 5128

Total recovered cases: 8,416

Death: 258

