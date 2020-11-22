Sections
PCMC to review school reopening on November 30

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 00:51 IST

By JIgar Hindocha,

Looking at the current covid situation, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has held its decision to start school for class 9-12 on November 23. The decision will be reviewed on November 30.

PCMC commissioner, Shravan Hardikar said, “Schools will remain shut till November 30 as of now. The preparation towards opening of schools will continue in the meantime which would include Covid testing of teaching and non-teaching staff, taking consent from parents and preparing school infrastructure for social distancing, hand hygiene, school transport enforcement and disinfection.”

“The decision will be reviewed on November 30,” added Hardikar.

PCMC mayor Usha Dhore said, “Since we have seen a surge in cases after Diwali, we cannot take the risk of reopening schools. Surge can also happen like the way it happened after Ganesh festival so care needs to be taken promptly by all.”



Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ashish Shelar has criticised Maha Vikas Aghadi government for leaving the decision of reopening of schools on local bodies.“The government has simply shrugged off its responsibility and asked local bodies to take a call. This has created confusion on reopening of schools everywhere,” said Shelar.

As of Friday, PCMC reported 165 new cases taking the total count to 86,942 and 33 deaths taking the death toll to 1,241.

Parents were happy with the decision as they were in two minds about sending children to school or not.

“My son Jay is in Class 10 at New English School, Bijlinagar, Chinchwad. I was nervous about sending him to school looking at numbers which are again going up. I hope the administration takes the right decision on November 30,” said Aarti Mankar, parent.

