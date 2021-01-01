PCMC to shut down Covid care centre at Annasaheb Magar stadium

Pune: The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to shut down its Covid care centre at Annasaheb Magar stadium.

The 816-bed facility started its operation from September 1.

“The Covid care centre at Auto Cluster will remain functional. The decision has been taken following decline in Covid cases,” said Pavan Salve, additional health and medical officer at PCMC.

“From Friday, we are not taking new patients. Currently, 100 patients are admitted,” Salve said.

The official said that the Covid care centre will be maintained even if it is shut down. “Whenever needed, the centre will be restarted,” Salve said.