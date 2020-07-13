Sections
People rush to vegetable markets ahead of 10-day lockdown in Pune

A large number of people made their way to vegetable markets in Pune on Monday, ahead of the 10 day-lockdown which will come into effect from midnight today.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 15:18 IST

By Asian News International, Pune

People purchasing vegetables on road near Katraj breaking the social distancing in Pune, India, on Saturday, July 11, 2020. (Ravindra Joshi/HT photo)

Residents of the city complained that the prices of essential items had gone up, and requested the government to look into the matter.

“The prices of essentials have increased, and the government should look into it,” said a local.

“I came here as essentials are expensive where I stay. After coming here, I got to know that things are even more expensive here at this market. There is a lot of rush; the public isn’t thinking about it ... people should stay at home in order to stay safe,” said Archana.



Those present at the market could be seen violating the social distancing norms.

“The fear of coronavirus has gone from here; people are not wearing masks, not maintaining social distancing or using sanitisers. Even the vendors are not using masks or sanitisers,” said Sagar.

A 10-day complete lockdown was announced for Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and some parts of rural Pune from Monday in two phases due to rising number of Covid-19 cases, Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said on Friday.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra is 2,54,427, including 1,03,813 active cases. While 1,40,325 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated, the death toll stands at 10,289.

