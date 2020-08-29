Peth area residents prefer this year’s crowd-free, noiseless Ganeshotsav

No sound systems blaring music or dhol-tashas (drums and cymbals) making their way across the narrow lanes during Ganeshotsav this year has made residents of Peth areas realise that this should be a template for Ganesh mandals on how to celebrate the festival.

Residents and shopkeepers in the vicinity of mandaps are satisfied with the ‘new normal’ necessitated due to the Covid-19 pandemic which prevents loud and crowded processions. Sandip Konde, a resident of Sharada Ganesh Complex, Mandai area, said, “This year’s Ganesh festival took me back to the 80s and 90s when this type of peaceful Ganesh festival was celebrated. The environment is so peaceful. Every day all rituals are performed in the Mandai Mandir and nothing has changed apart from the crowd and the noise. However, I hope that the dhol-tasha pathaks (troupes) return next year as without them, the festival feels incomplete.”

Every year, some of residents even had to lock themselves inside their homes or leave the city on the last two days of the festival as the celebrations reached its peak with 24-hour long processions. Mihir Shah, who owns a shop on Bajirao road, said, “My shop is located on Bajirao road near Natu Baug Ganesh Mandal which is famous for its light and sound show. Every year, all the shopkeepers had to close their shops at 5pm and leave, as the entire Bajirao road gets crowded. Even though my house is just 500metres away from my sho, it used to take me 20 to 25 minutes to reach my building. This year, the road is empty and I like the ‘new normal’ Ganesh festival celebrations.”

This is the 128th year of the Sarvajanik (public) Ganesh festival, which was first started in Pune by Lokmanya Tilak in order to galvanise the society against British regime. Over the years, the festival gathered a celebratory nature with flouting of noise levels being a regular norm. Sanjay Mate, treasurer of Mandai Ganesh Mandal, said, “We are one of the most popular mandals in the city and we are celebrating Ganesh festival with simplicity and look forward to a noiseless immersion. We got a very positive response to the peaceful celebrations.”

Giridhar Shinde, president of Digvijay Mitra Mandal, Sadashiv peth, said, “Every year we set up a mandap on the road and this year we have built a small mandap near the Ganesh mandir where all the rituals are being performed. It’s been 60 years and we have never encountered a noiseless Ganesh festival. One thing which we would like to continue in the coming years is to set up the mandap near the Ganpati mandir to avoid traffic and noise pollution.”

Aditya Chavan, a resident of Sadashiv peth, said, “The best part about this year’s Ganeshotsav is that there is no traffic and noise in my area, which otherwise has a lot of disturbance.”

Khushboo Shah from Sadashiv peth, said, “I am very happy the crowd-free and noiseless celebrations. Although, I miss the dhol-tashas as it represents the vibe of the overall Ganesh festival.”