PFI members in Pune protest against ED searches

Members of Popular Front of India stage a protest against the ED raids at various parts of the state at Collector's office in Pune, on December 3. (SHANKAR NARAYAN/HT)

The members of the Popular Front of India (PFI), a federation of three Muslim organisations, staged protests near the Pune district collector’s office on Thursday evening against the searches carried out by Enforcement Directorate (ED) at 26 locations of their offices in the country.

In Maharashtra, ED searches were carried out in Aurangabad.

Around 70-80 members of the group raised slogans like “Inquilab Zindabad” in front of the collector’s office and made remarks against the ED for allegedly playing into the hands of the government.

“Since 2014, they have used every kind of weapon against us. But what they have done is help us clean the clerical waste that was lying under a pile of dust in our offices. They have dragged us in various cases for no reason but we have gone up until the Supreme Court and High Court to have our people released from jails. We are small but we are effective and we are mentally prepared for whoever comes for us - ED, NIA, ATS or the local police,” said Mohammad Hanif Khan, a Pune unit member of PFI.

The Pune district president of PFI, Razi Khan, said, “During our protest against the Hathras case, they spread rumours that PFI has received Rs 50 crore funding from Mauritius. If that was the case, why would we come on the vehicles that we have? All members would have bought luxury cars.”