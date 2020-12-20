Sections
Home / Pune News / Pillion rider killed, another injured as minor rams two-wheeler into divider in Pune

Pillion rider killed, another injured as minor rams two-wheeler into divider in Pune

PUNE: One person was killed and two others, including a minor, injured after the two-wheeler they were speeding rammed into a divider in Begdewadi area on late Friday night. The...

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 21:44 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE: One person was killed and two others, including a minor, injured after the two-wheeler they were speeding rammed into a divider in Begdewadi area on late Friday night. The incident happened around 10pm near a hotel along the old Pune-Mumbai highway, according to the police.

The deceased was identified as Sonu Datta Kedari (22) of Thakar vasti in Chakan. The booked person was identified as a 17-year-old who is undergoing treatment for minor injuries at a local hospital in Talegaon, according to the police.

“The third person has serious injuries, is unconscious, and undergoing treatment at a local hospital,” said sub-inspector Aniket Hiravkar of Talegaon police station who is investigating the case.

A complaint was lodged by a farmer who is a maternal relative of the deceased.

A case under Sections 304(a) (causing death due to negligence), 279, 337, and 338 of Indian Penal Code and Sections 184(b), 128, 177, 181 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Talegaon police station.

